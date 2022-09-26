Hastings, Nebraska resident Deanna K. Thaut, 64, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hastings. Private family inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.