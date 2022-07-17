Deanna Lynn Zach was called home to be with her Lord on July 15, 2022.
Deanna was born March 11, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Edward and Beatrice “Elaine” (Steinhoff) Zach.
She was the first of eleven children. She had five brothers and five sisters.
She graduated high school at Bergen Mercy in Fremont, Nebraska.
Deanna was a hard worker and very well liked at Western Electric for many years and then she later retired from ATT.
Deanna was always extremely close to her family. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.
"Auntie Dee” or “Nana” as she was lovingly known by so many people, spent much of her life being a “second mother” to her many nieces and nephews.
She showered them with love, special “dates” with Auntie Dee, gifts, endless crafts and activities, and unwavering support.
Her love for her many nieces and nephews was always boundless and immeasurable. She spent many years in children's ministry, giving generously of both her time and resources.
She was someone who used her limited resources to bless others with a kind and generous spirit.
She impacted so many that were not her own. Deanna will be remembered by those she loved as kind, caring, and generous.
Deanna joins her parents, Ed and Elaine Zach, and her brother, Mike Zach, in heaven with their Lord.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Cheryl; her sister, Renee and her husband, Tom; her brother, Mark and his wife, Peggy; her sister, Mary and her husband, Bill; her sister, Nola and her husband, Dennis; her sister, Nancy and her husband, Armand; her brother, Dave and his wife, Marsha; her brother, Rod and his wife, Barb; her brother, Chuck and Sherri; and her sister, Sonya and her husband Barney.
She also has 40 nieces and nephews and 46 great-nieces and great=nephews — soon to be 49.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Berean Bible Church in Hastings with a lunch to follow at the church. There will be a private family burial.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Deanna’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Deanna’s family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this hour of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.