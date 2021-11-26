Deborah Furman

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Deborah Lynn “Deb” (Veik) Furman, 57, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, surrounded by her family at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Rosary is 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will follow the service at Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Deborah’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Deb was born on August 17, 1964, to Ronald Veik and Ethel "Mickie" (Kramer) Veik in Denver, CO.
After graduating from Valley High School in 1982 she went on to the military for a short time before coming back home to Platteville, CO, to help raise her younger siblings.
In 1987, Deb moved to Clay Center, where she met her husband, Daniel “Dan” Furman. Deb and Dan were married one year later on September 3, 1988, in Harvard. Shortly after their wedding, Deb and Dan moved to Juniata for a number of years before moving to Prosser where they grew their family and had two daughters, Kylee and Mikaela.
In 1995, Deb, Dan and their daughters moved back to Hastings, and in 1997 bought their forever home.
Deb ran an in-home daycare from this home for over 10 years and later worked for Bristol Station RRC from 2008 until July 2021.
Deb was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was a devout Christian. Her love for the Catholic faith was an integral part of her life.
Deb enjoyed traveling, golfing, cooking, Husker volleyball, and spending time with her family. Deb was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Ethel Veik; nephew, Matthew Furman; mother-in-law, Joyce Overturf; and sister-in-law, Audra Veik.
Survivors include husband, Dan Furman of Hastings; daughters, Kylee (Joe) Troutman of York and Mikaela (Michael) Graham of Farragut, IA; grandchildren, Graycee and Bentley Troutman; siblings, Danny Veik of Crook, CO, Deanna (Elliott) Roberts of Evans, CO, Duane Veik of Greeley, CO, Dean (Lynnette) Veik of Greeley, CO, Doug (Kevin) Veik of Fort Collins, CO, Donald (Jessica) Veik of Reno, NV; Dan’s siblings, Pat (Terri) Furman of Marsland, Mike (Mary Sue) Furman of Hastings, and Pam (Dave) Adams of Hemingford.
Deborah also leaves behind 25 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.