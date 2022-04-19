Omaha, Nebraska resident, formerly of Hastings, Deborah J. “Debbie” Schmitz, 69, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Debbie was born July 10, 1952, in Minden, NE, to George Jr. and Doris (Fry) Christensen. She graduated from Central Community College with her Associate’s Degree. Debbie married Matthew Schmitz on June 2, 1973, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Debbie worked as an administrative assistant for the Dean of Students at Central Community College from 1972 to 2017. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, drinking coffee, reading magazines, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Stacey Christensen.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew G. Schmitz; daughter & son-in-law, Megan D. & Matt Nelson; grandchildren, Bennett Nelson, Emmeline Nelson, Harvey Nelson; brother & spouse, Norman & Karlene Christensen; sister & spouse, Vicki & Randy O’Brien.
