Omaha, Nebraska resident, formerly of Hastings, Deborah J. Schmitz, 69, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
