Hastings, Nebraska, resident Debra A. Bruntz, 60, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Elks Club in Hastings. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Start Over Rover.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Debra’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Debra was born July 16, 1961, in Hastings to Arthur and Belva “Swede” (Keller) Dycus.
She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1979. Debra married Rodney Bruntz on March 25, 1989, in Hastings.
Debra was a homemaker and managed and maintained rental properties and enjoyed landscaping projects.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Debra was a member of a bowling league, enjoyed gardening, sprint car racing, Husker football, the outdoors, loved her pets, cooking, baking, and was very active at Kam Raceway, working from 1987 to 2012.
She was very proud of her native heritage of Lakota Sioux. Debra had a heart of gold and was known for her kindness and compassion for others. She will be missed by many.
Debra was preceded in death by her father and niece, Addie Dycus.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney Bruntz of Hastings; children and spouses, Travis and Carie Bruntz of Sterling, CO, and Desirae and Jason Jordan of Hastings; grandchild, Echo Jordan; mother, Belva “Swede” Anderson of Hastings; brothers, Mike Dycus of Hastings, Tim Dycus of Kearney and Patrick Dycus of Hastings; brother-in-law and spouse, Dave and Pat Bruntz of Hastings; and several nieces and nephews.
