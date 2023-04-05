Upland, Nebraska, resident Debra A. Johnson, 68, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Debra was born August 29, 1954, in San Diego, CA, to Dwaine and Dolores (Gramke) Soucie. She graduated from Minden High School in 1972. Debra married Rodney Johnson on June 17, 1978.
Debra worked as a medical transcriptionist for Mary Lanning Healthcare. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings where she was a former organist and helped with the music programs when her children were little as a music assistant and pianist.
Debra was very supportive of her daughters and grandchildren for all their activities and was a very strong supporter of marching band. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney Johnson of Upland; children and spouse, Janessa Johnson of Upland, Adrianne and Mike Fontana of Hastings, Cassandra Johnson of Hastings; grandchildren, Enoch Dixon, Jeryn Johnson, Amari Zach, Serenity Johnson, Sebastian Stack; and many other family members.
