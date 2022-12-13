Debra Gaub Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debra Gaub, 68, of Byron, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Superior.There are no services planned at this time. Megure-Price Funeral Home is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obit Obits Nebraska Debra Gaub Funeral Home Pass Away Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTed Cruz’s daughter addresses speculation after self-inflicted stab wounds: ‘I’m not suicidal’Cardinals hang on in overtime to beat St. Cecilia in battle of top 10sHBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in GeorgiaJensen to lay down Hastings Symphony Orchestra baton Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
