Hastings, Nebraska, resident Debra Lea “Deb” Ritterbush, aged 69, passed away peacefully Monday, September 12, 2022, at Edgewood Healthcare in Hastings.
She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. Pastor Paul Dunbar will officiate. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial
Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family and hosting a book signing on Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and one hour before the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at lbvfh.com. Memorials may be given to the Jonah Ritterbush Family Fund (classy.org/campaign/research-fund-jonah-ritterbush/c130938) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Deb was born January 2, 1953, in Kearney, NE, to John and Dorothy (Kroeger) Slote. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1971. Fifty years ago, Deb married her beloved husband, Craig Ritterbush, on September 15, 1972, in Hastings.
Deb was a caregiver for the entirety of her life. She lovingly raised her two sons and cared for her mother and mother-in-law at the end of their lives.
Deb cherished her relationships with her sisters, friends, and niece, whom she loved to shop, bowl, and travel with. Her sons and grandchildren were the light of her life.
She worked as a receptionist for various medical offices and Walgreens Pharmacy in Hastings. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Vernon and Jean Ritterbush; brother-in-law, Tom Anderson; and grandson, Jonah Ritterbush.
The Ritterbush family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Edgewood Memory Care for their invaluable support and care for Deb in the final year of her life.
Survivors include her husband Craig Ritterbush of Hastings, NE; sons and partners, John Ritterbush and Cassie Tompkins of Chicago, IL, Mark and Dana Ritterbush of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Ronan Ritterbush, Norah Ritterbush; sisters, RoJean Anderson of Fairfield, IA, Deanna Schardt of Hastings, NE.
