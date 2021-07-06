Hastings, Nebraska resident Debra Marie Henderson, 63, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Debra was born June 20, 1958, in Grand Island, NE to Edward Charles and Charlotte Ann (Woods) Berst. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1976. Debra married Gerald Henderson on February 28, 1978, in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. She served in the U.S. Army from June 25, 1976 until January 31, 1980.
Debra was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Leavenworth, KS. She loved animals and volunteered many hours at the Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society in Leavenworth, and had fostered several dogs and cats. Debra enjoyed gardening, crafts, and traveling to see family.
Debra traveled throughout the world with her husband for 27 years while in the U.S. Army, including Russia, Tunisia, Germany, Korea, and several states. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Debra treasured her children and grandchildren. She loved her animals, especially her Tessa and Maggie. After Gerald retired in 2015 from the Army, Debra and Gerald moved to Hastings to be close to their family.
Debra was preceded in death by her father and mother and father-in-law.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Henderson of Hastings; mother, Charlotte Berst of Grand Island; children and spouse, Gerald Henderson Jr. of Williamsburg, VA, Melissa Nelson of Thornton, CO, Jessica and Clint Bucknell of Hastings; stepdaughter and spouse, Cleshia and Jeremy Johnson of Winslow, AZ; brother-in-law and spouse, Stephen and Susan Henderson of North Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Kathryn Henderson, Gerald Henderson III, Aiden Nelson, Cole Nelson, Avery Nelson, Hannah Bucknell, Brianna Bucknell and Evelyn Bucknell; sisters and spouses, Betty and Ray Wilson of Bassett, Janice and David Sperling of Grand Island; brother, Robert Berst of Grand Island; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
