Debra Rose “Debbie” Herke, age 58, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota after 3 ½ years of fighting Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 1st at the Gray Eagle United Methodist Church with Rev. Jacob Holck officiating. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls following the lunch.