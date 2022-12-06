Dee Ann Divis died November 22, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on December 19, 1959, to Tony and Jane Divis.
Dee earned a Bachelor’s degree (Graduated with Distinction) in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Knight Science Journalism Fellow.
Dee spent nearly 40 years in the Washington, D.C., area working for a number of publications as an investigative reporter specializing in Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and other position, navigation and timing systems (PNT).
She covered the policies, emerging technologies, and developments that shaped their futures.
During her prolific career, Dee Ann was the founder and editor of Navigation Outlook, which provided deep, original reporting on GPS and PNT technologies; Editor of The Institute of Navigation (ION) newsletter, covering all aspects of PNT; Freelance reporter for Al Jazeera covering commercial space, space exploration, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones and other related areas of technology, policy and markets; Washington Editor/Founding Editor of Inside Unmanned Systems, reporting on unmanned technology sectors, government programs, policy issues and technology advances; Contributing Editor for Inside GNSS magazine in which she wrote regularly about navigation-related policy issues impacting satellite systems; Assistant Managing Editor for the Washington Examiner covering news operations for the metropolitan daily newspaper; Fellow for the Institute for Justice and Journalism; Senior Science and Technology Editor for United Press International; Space Section Editor for AviationNow.com, and Editor for Aerospace Daily’s Space Business Today (McGraw Hill). Dee Ann’s extensive work is easily found with a Google search on her name.
Dee won numerous awards for her writing, including the Robert D.G. Lewis Watchdog Award in 2012, the highest journalistic honor awarded by the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. And the Dateline Award for Washington Correspondent twice (2012-2013).
Although she loved D.C .and journalism, Dee’s passion was for animals. No bird or squirrel ever went hungry in her yard. She befriended the shyest and most reluctant of stray cats, taking them for any medical care they might need. Over time, among others, this included Thistle, Squeak, Handsome Sam, Sonny, and Luna.
Dee was one of those rare people with whom you could have deep life conversations: Why am I here? What should I be doing? What happens next? She was the eternal optimist. The glass wasn’t just half-full it was always overflowing. She believed she was capable of doing anything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Dee is survived by her parents Tony and Jane Divis of Columbus, NE; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Deborah Divis of Omaha, NE; brother Dean Divis of Glens Falls, NY; nieces and nephew Brielle (Spencer), Basie and Miles Divis of Omaha, NE.
Dee will be greatly missed by family, her many friends, and associates she had the pleasure of working with over her successful career.
A vigil for Dee will take place on Friday December 9, at 7p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home, 2922 13th Street, Columbus NE, 68601. The funeral will be December 10 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton, NE, (1821 38 Rd) about 7 miles northeast of David City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alley Cat Allies or Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.