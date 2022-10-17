Delbert ‘Butch’ Eugene Nuss, the son of Delbert and Lois G. (Frerichs) Nuss, was born on March 29, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska.

Fellowship and sharing of memories will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at the Giltner Community Center with a Celebration of Life Service is at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be in the Giltner Cemetery at a later date.