Delbert Louis Bangert passed away on July 2nd, 2022, at the age of 94, after a short illness.
Born to hard working parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Bangert, in Mt. Clare, Nebraska, he grew up on a farm during the depression. After college he went to California where he joined the U. S. Navy and served as a carrier pilot during the Korean War. He retired from Shell Research in Houston and moved to Lexington, where he began his cattle business. Having a farming background and studying physics in college, he could fix anything.
He was a long time Lexington resident and loved being a member of the Lexington American Legion, always happy to swap stories with other veterans. One of his favorite past times was dancing with his partner, Lorraine. They spent weekends, for 23 years, dancing with friends at various legion halls.
He leaves behind his daughter, Joan and her husband Pete Kampfer; step-son Rick and wife Debbie Bangert; sister Mary Krull; grandson Chip and wife Raphalita Phillips; granddaughter Angela Rodio; 3 great-grandsons, Cash, Denver and Chase.
Interment will be at the Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lexington American Legion.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
