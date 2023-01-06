Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Delbert LeRoy Timmerman, 75, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings, NE.

Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Oklahoma.