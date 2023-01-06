Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Delbert LeRoy Timmerman, 75, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings, NE.
Delbert was born November 14, 1947, in Syracuse, KS, to Dick J. and Margaret L. (Hansen) Timmerman. He graduated from McAllester High School in McAllester, OK.
Delbert served in the U.S. Army from June 12, 1968, to July 3, 1971. Delbert married Joyce Hall on June 13, 1988, in Fairfield, NE. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2011.
Delbert worked for Monforts Meat Packing Plant until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0087 in Clay Center.
Delbert was an amazing artist and he enjoyed puzzle books, shooting pool, assembling model cars, fishing, and his dogs. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Timmerman; son, Christopher Timmerman; granddaughter, Desire Bernarducci; great-granddaughter, Kihanna Moreno-Brown; siblings, Steve Timmerman and Connie Kitchens; and niece, Julie Beeton.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Jennifer Walling of Hastings, Carolyn and Jake Hankins of Clay Center, Terry Cochrane of Harvard, NE, Mary and Erik Meyer of Clay Center; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, David and Faye Timmerman of Yuma, AZ, Arlene and Roy Gregg of Shawnee, OK, Thomas and Monica Timmerman of Hastings, John Timmerman of Tekamah, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and caregiver, Cheryl Lucero.
