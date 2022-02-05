Delilah Marie Pate, 68, of Esbon, Kansas, died February 2, 2022, at her home in Esbon.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Esbon with the family present from 5-7 p.m.
The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the church.
The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Esbon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Esbon Community Center. Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud is handling arrangements.
