Delilah Marie Pate, 68, of Esbon, Kansas, died February 2, 2022, at her home in Esbon.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and 1-7 p.m. Monday, at the church in Esbon with the family present from 5-7 p.m.
The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Esbon.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Esbon Community Center.
