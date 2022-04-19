Delma Howk, 104, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died April 15, 2022, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Funeral services will be Thursday, 10:30 a.m., April 21, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dale Thiele officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red cloud and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to service time at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.