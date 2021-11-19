Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Delmar J. “Jim” Pederson, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Fallbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Lincoln.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain Mark Hartley officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present 3-5 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Lincoln Fallbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Delmar’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born November 22, 1940, in Pierre, SD to Delmar H. & Wilma I. (Clark) Pederson. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School and attended Hastings College. Jim married Patricia A. Larson on January 6, 1962; she preceded him in death on March 14, 2005. He married Lois Struve on June 23, 2007.
Jim worked and was the owner/operator of Cash-WA Candy in Hastings for over 60 years. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler. Jim was known as “The Candyman.” He loved traveling, fishing, camping, dancing, football, ice cream, candy, and spending time with family…he was a giant among men.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia; infant daughter, Rebecca Pederson; and three sisters and their spouses.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Struve-Pederson of Deshler, along with her children and grandchildren; children and spouses, Brenda and John Creigh of Grand Island, Janine and Jeff Graves of Dallas, TX, Bradley and Rhonda Pederson of Hastings, Jennifer Pederson and Matthew Garnett of Omaha; grandchildren, Brandon and Lindsay Creigh, Kira and Darin Erbes, Cameron Creigh, Avangeline Graves, Rowan Graves, Emily Pederson, Ashton Pederson, Chase and Hilary Jones, Anisha Jones; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
