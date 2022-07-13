Sutton, Nebraska, resident Delores Leininger, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 15, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Sutton.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
