Sutton, NE resident Delores Leininger, 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Delores was born February 15, 1934, in York County, NE to Gideon and Edna (Griess) Ochsner. She was baptized and a member of the Hope Reformed Church.
She attended and graduated from Sutton Public Schools in 1952. In her early years, she worked at McGibben Drug Store and later for Milton Johnson at the Sutton Drug Store. She also worked in Lincoln, NE for State Farm for a short time and at Grafton State Bank in Grafton, NE. The majority of her employment was spent with Sutton’s Coast to Coast Store and finishing at the Sutton Community Home kitchen before retirement. In her later years, she enjoyed being a mentor for the TeamMates Program at Sutton Public Schools.
Delores married her eternal love, Leo F. Leininger, on October 19, 1957, in Sutton, NE at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Together they raised three daughters, Kimberly, Sharon, and Lisa and a nephew Bradley, raised and loved like a son. Together they raised their family near Saronville, NE, farmed and moved to Sutton in 1971. Delores loved her time as a homemaker, loved her family and grandchildren, playing cards, and had a special love for cats.
Delores is survived by her children; daughters, Kimberly (Monte) Lemkau of Sutton, NE; Sharon (Timothy) Yost of Harvard, NE; Lisa (Rodney) Johnson of Sutton, NE and son, Bradley Ochsner of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Lemkau; Delaney (Tristan) Sheridan; Justin (Paige) Yost; Whitney (Matthew) Kobza; Alexa (Cole) Schultz; Kyle (Stephania) Johnson; and Brittany, Braden , and Brooke Ochsner; great-grandchildren, Landry, Sloan, Harlow, Rhett, Brexton, Ryker, Vivian, Jameson, Everett, Lily, and Wyatt; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Regina Leininger, Ann Leininger, Alyce Leininger, Joan Rasby, Steve and Marcia Leininger, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; in-laws, Fred and Etta Leininger; great-granddaughter, Willow Yost; sisters, Ruth and Elaine; brother, Richard; brother-in-law, Eldon Maul; brothers/sisters-in-law, Oscar and Marguerite Rodgers; Olive Lieininger; Gene and Dona Leininger; Max Leininger; Kenneth Leininger; and Richard and Jacqueline Ochsner.
