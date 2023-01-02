Hastings, Nebraksa, resident DeLores Marie Alloway, 89, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to DeLores’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
DeLores was born December 31, 1933, at Deshler, NE, to Emil and Minnie (Heble) Novotny. She graduated in 1951 from Fairfield High School.
DeLores married Harold “Paco” Alloway on May 14, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.
DeLores opened a café in Deshler from 1958 to 1959, worked for Dutton Lainson for 30+ years, and Walmart for 15+ years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. DeLores loved spending her time gardening and spending time with her family.
DeLores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Paco” Alloway; grandchild, Kyle Alloway; seven brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Dale and Diana Alloway of Hastings, Earsel and Terri Alloway of Buda, TX, Myron Alloway and Bethani of Hastings, Charlene and Ken Stapleman of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Nikki and Jeremy Johnson of Hastings, Cassie and Dustin D. Wardyn of Hastings, Kayla Alloway of Hastings, Sam and Ben Lupo of Omaha, NE, Jay and Pauline Yates of San Marcos, TX, Brian and Tammie Alloway of Hastings, Kody and Lindsey Alloway of Hastings, Kory and Destiny Alloway of Hastings, Dale Stewart of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Dakota Guenin of North Platte, NE, Scarlett Alloway of Hastings, Kelsi Alloway of Hastings, Kaitlyn and Trevor Crampton of Beaverton, OR, Ryan and Shannon Hare of San Marcos, Austin Hare of San Marcos, Ashton Alloway of Hastings, Ben Alloway of Hastings, Noah Nation of Hastings, Sebastian Alloway of Hastings, Brendan Johnson of Hastings, Aidyn Dobrovolny of Hastings, Atticus Dobrovolny of Hastings, Justin Stapleman of Taylor, NE, Sara Stapleman of Atkinson, NE, Zachary Putnam of Hastings, Siddalee Putnam of Hastings, Xavier Putnam of Hastings, Charlie Lupo of Omaha, great-great-grandchildren, Gavin Hare of San Marcos, River Hare of San Marcos; sisters-in-law and spouses, Connie and Dick Gerhart of Hastings, Joyce and Stan Halbmaier of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
