Hastings, Nebraska resident DeLores M. Waechter, 90, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to DeLores’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
DeLores was born November 11, 1931 in Pauline, NE to Frank and Lennie (Hoyt) Cliffton. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1949 and Mary Lanning School of Nursing in 1952. DeLores married Owen L. Waechter on May 28, 1952, in Taylor, NE; he preceded her in death in 2020.
DeLores worked as a Registered Nurse at Mary Lanning for a few years after nursing school then went to work for Dr. CM Foote as an office RN and surgical nurse for many years until she retired in 1990. She was a “walker” and enjoyed daily long walks around the neighborhood for many years. DeLores also enjoyed family time at the family cabin on the Platte River and was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
DeLores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen L. Waechter; and nine siblings.
Survivors include her children, Jeff Waechter, Julie (William) Bolen, Jay (Shely) Waechter; grandchildren, Megan (Chad) Bredthauer, Dr. Nate (Andrea) Bolen, Jackson (Lindsay) Waechter, Jordan (Josh) Cauthon; 7 great-granddaughters; 4 great-grandsons.
