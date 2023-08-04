Delores Marie Zimmerman, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on August 3, 2023. Delores was born on April 16, 1933 in Gove County, Kansas, to Pius and Anna (Lovenstein) Waldman.

Delores graduated from Park High School in Park, KS in 1951. She played on the softball team, was class vice-president and was crowned May Queen.