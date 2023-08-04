Delores Marie Zimmerman, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on August 3, 2023. Delores was born on April 16, 1933 in Gove County, Kansas, to Pius and Anna (Lovenstein) Waldman.
Delores graduated from Park High School in Park, KS in 1951. She played on the softball team, was class vice-president and was crowned May Queen.
Dee married Edmund “Ed” Zimmerman on April 10, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Park, KS. To this union, four children were born.
Dee was a hard worker, caring for family and working outside of the home. She worked retail at May D&F in Colorado. In Hastings, she was the office manager for Industrial Chemical Laboratories, employed at Marshalltown and at the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department. She also worked at primary and general elections for several years.
Dee valued her family and friends. She made traveling to visit family a priority. She enjoyed vacations, playing cards, shopping and was a champion league bowler. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and served on the Altar Society for over 50 years. She was always willing to provide food or work an event.
Delores is survived by her husband, children: Lynette (Mark) Moul and Sheila Valentine, Hastings; Cary (Kathy) Zimmerman, Casper, WY; LeAnn Zimmerman, O’Neill, NE. Grandsons: Nicholas (Shelly) Zimmerman, Matthew Valentine, Brandon (Abbey) Zimmerman, Cody (Laura) Valentine, Zacary Zimmerman. Great Grandchildren: Vincent and Declan Valentine; Connor, Luke, Evan, Caleb, Sadie and Sophie Zimmerman. Siblings: Pius Waldman, Irene Bechard, Delbert (Ethel) Waldman, Linus (Antonia) Waldman. Sisters-in-law: Johanna Dreher, Sally Burgardt, Albina Moore, Loretta (Bob) Waldman, Renie (Clyde) Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Lorena (Don) Burgardt, Mary Waldman. Bothers-in-law: Larry Bechard, Joseph (Martina) Zimmerman, Dale Zimmerman, Fabian (Opal) Zimmerman. Sisters-in-law: Kay (Clarence) Younger, Theresa (Steve) Haffner, Mary (Gerald) Racette, Alberta Knoll. Great grandchild Erica Zimmerman.
Services: Visitation 5:00 pm -7:00 pm. 7:00 pm Rosary and prayer service at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter, KS. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park, KS. A memorial service will be held in Hastings at a later date. Memorials may be made to: St. Michael’s Altar Society; Hastings, NE. Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Park, KS. St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
