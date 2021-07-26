Roseland, Nebraska resident Delton Charles Shaw, 77, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be recorded on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the recording will be posted after the service. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Delton was born September 16, 1943, in Roseland, NE to Charles A. and Nora J. (Petersen) Shaw. He graduated from Roseland High School in 1960. Delton married Sandra L. Johnson on December 15, 1974, at First Christian Church; she preceded him in death on November 28, 2020.
Delton was a dairy farmer working on the family dairy farm his entire life until retirement. He was a member of First Christian Church, 4-H Council Representative, 4-H leader in Adams County for 30 years, Holstein Volunteer Fire Department, Holstein Township Board, and Mid-America Dairy Association. Delton enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking.
Delton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra L. Shaw; and sister, Alta Magner.
Survivors include his daughters and spouses, Marilyn Shaw of Roseland, Megan and John Ord of Red Cloud; brother, Marvin Shaw of Roseland; and other extended family and friends.
