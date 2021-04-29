Delvin Moeller, 86, of Byron, Nebraska, passed away April 27, 2021, in Superior.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Byron. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Friday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior and Saturday 8:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Byron.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.
