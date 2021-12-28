Hastings, Nebraska resident Delwyn C. “Del” Hemje, 68, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5:30-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Del’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Del was born November 1, 1953, in Campbell, NE to Lamoine and Eunice (Adam) Hemje. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon, NE and confirmed at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Del graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1972, he was a member of the team that qualified for the Boys State Basketball Tournament. He played baseball for the Chiefs and basketball at Central Community College. Del married Nancy Utecht on July 27, 1974 and to this union, three children were born; they later separated. He married Cathy (Gartner) Shueey on January 1, 2006.
Del worked as a foreman at NC+ Hybrids and Centennial Plastics in Hastings, retiring in June 2018. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Del was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching horse races. He loved spending his time watching his grandchildren’s sports activities.
Del was preceded in death by his father, Lamoine Hemje; stepfather, LaVon Bienhoff; and daughter, Cassandra Hemje.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Shueey of Hastings; children & spouse, Tara & Brad Hemberger of Roseland, Ryan Hemje of Bailey, CO; step-sons & spouses, Robert & Ginny Shueey of Hastings, Ryan & Kathy Shueey of Hastings; grandchildren, Sam Hemberger, Claire Hemberger, Gus Hemberger, Cameron Shueey; mother, Eunice (Adam) Hemje Bienhoff of Hastings; siblings & spouse, Dave & Pam Hemje of Juniata, Brenda Hemje of Hastings; niece, nephews & spouses, Mark & Kate Hemje of Hastings, Mackenzie & Jillian Hemje of Hastings, Mike & Carrie Heikkinen of Lawrence, Matt & Denise Heikkinen of Gibbon, Michelle Heikkinen of Hastings, Dane & Rachel Daigger of Kearney, Dillon Daigger of Hastings; numerous relatives and friends.
