Juniata, Nebraska resident Denise Kay Janssen, 68, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Denise was born February 7, 1953, in Hastings, NE to Billy & Dorothy (Bauder) Kelly. She graduated in 1971 from Hastings Senior High School and then graduated from Joseph’s College of Beauty. Denise married Ronald Janssen on March 16, 1974. She was a cosmetologist for many years and was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church. Denise enjoyed spending her time in her garden, flowers, canning, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Janssen; twin brother, Dennis Kelly; brother-in-law, Jim Janssen; and sister-in-law, Betty Derickson.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Janssen of Juniata; daughter & spouse, Kelly & Tom Zeckser of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Aubrey Janssen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jake Zeckser, Joey Zeckser, Cooper Janssen, Cadance Janssen; siblings & spouses, Debra & David McMullen of Grand Island, Brenda & Rod Hoppe of Omaha, Paige & Kevin Hansen of Blue Hill, Eric & Jodi Kelly of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Sheri Kelly of Hastings, Marjorie Drake of Juniata, Peggy Fuhr of Middleton, OH, Barbara Conklin of Juniata, Charlene Shay of Juniata; many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.