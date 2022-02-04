Juniata, Nebraska, resident Denise Kay Janssen, 68, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.