Hastings, Nebraska resident Denise L. Hill, 63, went home to our Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, from her home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Crossroads Mission Avenue. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
