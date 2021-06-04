Hastings, Nebraska resident Denise L. Hill, 63, went home to our Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, from her home.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Book signing will be 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Crossroads Mission Avenue. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Denise was born August 19, 1957, in Hastings, NE to Myron and Jolene (Hunt) Richardson. She received her Associate’s Degree from Central Community College in Grand Island. Denise married Kenneth R. Hill on June 12, 1982, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2018.
Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked in the call center for Cabella’s for many years until her retirement. A loving and generous soul will be forever missed by those that loved her.
Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Jolene M. Richardson; husband, Kenneth R. Hill; and brother, Mark A. Richardson.
Survivors include her son, Jerry and Kelly Parks of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Justin Parks, Tristan Parks, Colby Parks; great-granddaughter, Emberly Parks; sister, Terri Siebrass of Hastings; brother, Michael Richardson of Denver, CO; father and stepmother, Myron and Jeannie Richardson of Stamford; uncle and aunts, John and Linda Hunt of Hastings, Judy Rader of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
