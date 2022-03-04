Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis E. Turner, 84, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Prairie Winds Assisting Living, Doniphan, NE.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 2:24 am
