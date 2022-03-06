Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dennis E. Turner, 84, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Prairie Winds in Doniphan.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Trumbull Community Center.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dennis’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.