Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis E. Turner, 84, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Prairie Winds in Doniphan.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home; and one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Trumbull Community Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dennis’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dennis was born June 10, 1937, in Hastings, NE to Kenneth C. & Mina D. (Phelps) Turner. He graduated from Trumbull High School in 1955. Dennis married Charlene L. Rowley on March 6, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Dennis was a kind, genuine, hard working man. He loved his family, his friends, and his life as a farmer.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Warren & Doris Rowley.
Survivors include his wife Charlene Turner of Hastings; sons & daughters-in-law, Douglas “Shawn” & Michelle Turner of Grant, Kenneth “Scott” & Ginger Turner of Trumbull, Steven & Susan Turner of Trumbull, Todd Turner of North Platte; grandchildren & spouses, Brent & Jana Turner, Meghan Turner & fiancé Matt Murray, Tyler & Erica Turner, Nicholas & Courtney Turner, Whitney & Charles Scribner, Austin & Andee Turner, Olivia Turner, Benjamin & Rylee Turner, Grant Turner; great-grandchildren, Cole Turner, Hannah Turner, Delaney Turner, Brynnley Kelsey, Breckson Murray, Rhett Turner, Callie Turner, Drake Turner, Hudson Turner, Ada Turner, Creighton Scribner, Cameron Scribner, Carson Scribner, Rowan Turner, Finley Turner; sisters & spouses, Jeanette & Larsen Bowker of Blacksburg, VA, Julie & Don Hein of Hastings; brother-in-law & spouse, Jim & Twyla Rowley of Syracuse.
