Dennis G. Clark, 78, of Campbell, Nebraska, former resident of Hastings, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Dennis was born on September 5, 1944, in Burlington, CO, to Kenneth and Arlyne (Windell) Clark.
He enjoyed woodworking and being outside gardening. In his professional life, Dennis drove trucks for many years and later took up carpentry.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Bonnie Clark Swayze Grider (Tim) of Cheyenne, WY, Connie Clark Sedam (Alan) of Minden, NE, Gary Clark (Teresa) of Xenia, OH, Jolene Clark Ladd (Andrew); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Riepe (Jim) of Englewood, CO, Merlyn Clark of Holdrege, NE, Sheryl Moulton (Jerry) of Holdrege, Lonnie Clark (Lori) of Longmont, CO, Steve Clark.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Vicki Carr, Donna Wyman; brothers, Rodney Clark, Mark Clark.
