Dennis Gustav Harms was born January 8, 1949, and left this earthly life Saturday, December 4, 2022.
Dennis had a 12-year journey with blood cancer but is now safely in his eternal home with Jesus Christ his Savior.
As per Dennis' wishes a private family burial was held Sunday, December 4.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler with Pastor Brian Francik officiating.
Family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 9, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE. Service will be livestreamed on the St. Peter’s Facebook page.
Dennis had several projects and ministries that were dear to his heart, and his family will honor him by directing any memorial gifts.
Dennis knew that there are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.
Condolences may be left at www.kroll.com Kroll Funeral Home of Deshler is in charge of arrangements.
