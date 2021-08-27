Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis I. Roth, 60, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Edgar Cemetery in Edgar. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.