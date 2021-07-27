Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis I. Roth, 60, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Edgar Cemetery in Edgar. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dennis was born March 21, 1961, in Superior, NE to Francis I. “Jeff” and Lois (Bishop) Roth. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1979 and attended Central Community College in Hastings. Dennis served in the Nebraska National Guard in the early 1980s. He was self-employed and held various other jobs throughout the community.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gordon Roth, Alvin Roth, and Harold Roth.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Josh Tietjen of Arvada, CO; brothers and sister-in-law, Marvin and Kay Roth of Trenton, NC and Gary Roth of Warsaw, MO; several nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.