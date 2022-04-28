Sutton, Nebraska resident Dennis James Boehler, 63, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, in Lawton, OK.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Pastor Michelle Reed officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service; the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
