Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dennis L. Andrews, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Colonial Villa in Alma, NE.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Youth Program.


Dennis was born August 10, 1939, in Lincoln, NE, to Max and Lydia (Beitz) Andrews. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. Dennis served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961.
In 1960, he married Judy Warner with whom he has two children. They later divorced. He married Avis Davis in 1978. They later divorced.
Dennis was a firefighter and fire inspector for the Lincoln Fire Department. He left the fire department to be an insurance inspector for MFA. He later became the Purchasing Director for Mary Lanning Hospital.
Dennis grew up a member of the Zion United Church of Christ. After moving to Hastings, he became a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Dennis was a coach for the South Lincoln Track Club and coached one team to a national championship. He was commissioned an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy for his military services.
He enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, traveling, and being outdoors. He was an avid history buff, especially during the World War I and World War II eras.
He loved spending time with his grandsons. Dennis was a huge Nebraska fan, especially Husker Women’s Volleyball. He followed them avidly and watched every match he could.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Spellman; and brother, Warren Andrews.
Survivors include his daughter Sherry Andrews of Fairbury, NE; son, Michael Andrews of Republican City, NE; grandsons, Myles (Lindsey) Andrews of Lincoln, NE, Matthew Andrews of Lincoln, NE; 3 great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
