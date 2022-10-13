Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis L. Avers, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE, after a short battle with cancer.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 17, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dennis was born March 4, 1948, in Lincoln, NE to Kenneth and Evelyn (Osborn) Avers. He attended Red Cloud High School in Red Cloud, NE, and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in Hastings, NE. Dennis married Kayleen E. Wolfe on August 6, 1972, at the Harmony United Methodist Church in Mankato, KS; they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dennis served with the Kansas National Guard, U.S. Army Reserves, and Desert Shield and was deployed during Desert Storm. He was a life member of the Hastings American Legion Post #11, Disabled American Veterans Hastings Chapter #9, and Hastings Eagles Aerie #592. Dennis worked at Bruckman Rubber and then worked at Walmart for 28 years before retiring in 2019. His grandchildren were his greatest enjoyment.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Kayleen Avers of Hastings, NE; son & daughter-in-law, Brian & Taren Avers of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Samuel, Juliet, Fiona; brother, Gary Avers.
