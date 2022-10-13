Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis L. Avers, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE, after a short battle with cancer.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 17, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Tags