Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis L. Bruning, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Azria Health Care in Grand Island, NE.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Dennis was born June 9, 1945, in Harvard, NE, to Elmer and Electa (Porter) Bruning. He attended Harvard High School.
Dennis married Beverly Kaiser on July 21, 1963, in Harvard. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2021.
He worked as a welder in the area for many years and supervised welding on the first coal plant, he also worked at Hastings Industries and Hastings Irrigation. Dennis enjoyed going to Sturgis, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and hunting.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Bruning; brothers, Donald Bruning and Elmer Bruning Jr.; and sisters, Bonnie Sutton, Sandra Lee Bruning, and Deanna Jurgens.
Survivors include his sons and spouses, Timothy and Christine Bruning of Ravenna, NE, Roy and Christine Bruning of Hastings, NE, Dennis and Julie Bruning of Edgar, NE; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
