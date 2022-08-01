Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis L. Bruning, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Azria Health Care in Grand Island, NE.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.