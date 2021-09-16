Dennis Riese, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, died September 11, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. September 20, 2021, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Holstein with Reverend Lon Landsmann officiating. A burial will take place after with a luncheon to follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Ev. Church Cemetery Fund. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Dennis was on October 17, 1942, in Hastings to LaVern Riese and Lorraine (Whipple) Riese. He grew up in Holstein and Roseland. He attended Roseland High School. After graduating, Dennis stayed on the farm and farmed in the Roseland area for many years. Due to health reasons, he then moved to Holstein. He lived there up until a couple of years ago, where he then resided in Hastings. Dennis was a lifetime member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.
Dennis is survived by his sisters and brother, Karen (Larry) Eckhardt and Dwayne Riese both of Holstein, and Shirley (Ken) Mahlin of Grand Island; four nieces and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.