Dennis Way, 83, of Superior, Nebraska passed away on June 24, 2023.
Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior. Memorials may be made to Dennis Way Memorial.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 9:24 am
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
