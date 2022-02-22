Dennis Wilson, 75, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his home in Red Cloud.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, at the Episcopal Church in Red Cloud with Fr. Charles Peek officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
