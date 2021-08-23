Hastings, Nebraska resident Derrel Clowe, 94, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at The Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha.
In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no service or visitation. DeWitt Funeral home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Derrel Clowe was born December 10, 1926 in Seneca, Kansas the son of Harold and Ruth (Howard) Clowe. He graduated from Seneca Public High School with the class of 1944. Derrel served in the U. S. Navy, 1945-1946, during WWII. He married Gloria Nanniga on March 17, 1957, in Manhattan, KS. Derrel worked in the Clerical Division for the Union Pacific RR Co. He retired as an Agent in Hastings in 1993, after 45 years of service. His interest included sports, reading, and music.
Derrel is survived by his son, Curtis Clowe of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughter, Kelsey Clowe of St. Petersburg, FL; grandson, Anthony (Alissa) Clowe of Omaha, NE; great-grandson, Callum Clowe; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Jere Noe of Topeka, KS; one niece; three nephews; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and niece.
