Destiny Rose Ashley, 23, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on August 20, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. There will be no burial held at this time.
Destiny wished to be an organ donor, and her Hero walk took place on August 22, 2023.
Plants are welcome but the family would prefer memorials be given to the family for the care of Destiny’s son.
Flower arrangements will be provided by Angie Wiseman at Wackee Cactus Boutique and Floral of Kenesaw, NE.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
Destiny was born August 3, 2000, in Hastings to Elisha Ashley. She graduated from Hastings High School and attended Central Community College with many aspirations to further her education in nursing or business.
Destiny was the current general manager of Taco Bell of Hastings.
Destiny’s greatest accomplishment was being the greatest mother to her son, Mateo. Her son was the sunshine to her sunflower and the stars to her night sky. Destiny has left many family and friends behind and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Mateo Enrique Reazola of Hastings; mother, Elisha Michelle Ashley of Hastings; sister, Natasha Bell Ashley of Lincoln, NE; brother, AIC Peyton Michael Ashley of Travis AFB, CA; uncle, Elbert Michael Ashley of Hastings; cousin, Gage Michael Ashley of Hastings; grandmother, Cherie Diane Ashley of Hastings; father and family, Kelly Gene Ashmore and extended family within Texas Area.
