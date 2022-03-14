Ayr, Nebraska, resident Diana M. Fritz, 79, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Funeral service is 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, at All Saints Chapel in Good Samaritan Society Hastings with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Diana was born May 28, 1942, in Lawrence to Marvin and Lucille (Kathman) Oxley.
She graduated from St. Cecilia High School with the class of 1960.
Diana married Duane Fritz at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings on November 25, 1961.
She worked for Great Plains Container, Mary Lanning Hospital, and Pioneer Seed Company.
Diana enjoyed being outside playing in the dirt, gardening, shopping at Walmart, and giving gifts. She cherished her family and loved to hear her daughter’s sing.
Diana is survived by her children, Becky (Vince) Harris of Heartwell, Deb (Randy) Loudon of Hastings, Sandra (Bruce) Ockinga of Ayr, Marcie Fritz of Ayr, and Julia (JR) Wessel of Seward; grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Ockinga, Shane Hartford, Trent (Heather) Ockinga, Ashley (Brandon) Mills, Aaron (Brookelyn) Wessel, Ty Ockinga, Trace Ockinga, and TJ Ockinga; great-grandchildren, Krae Ockinga, Ellie Mangers, Brexton Ockinga, Brodrick Ockinga, Emersyn Ockinga, and Mae Ockinga; siblings, Dick (Letha) Oxley of Lincoln, and Linda J. Nelson of Holland, along with her sister-in-law, Marcene (Doug) Moger of Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Dustin Hartford; and infant brother, Gene Oxley.
