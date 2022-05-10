Diana Noack, 58, of Harvard, Nebraska died May 8, 2022 at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Harvard First Methodist Church with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Harvard Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Diana was born on July 13, 1963, in Hastings, NE, to Anthony and Mary (Fielder) Schumm. She grew up and graduated from Harvard High School in 1981.
On May 14, 1994, Diana married Daniel Noack in Harvard. The couple lived in Harvard and she worked as a waitress and cook for 20 years at the Black Dog Diner and was known for her prime rib and cinnamon rolls. She also worked at Harvard Food Mart for many years. Her most recent job was cook at Harvard Rest Haven Nursing Home.
Diana enjoyed playing BINGO, watching her kids and grandkids activities; especially wrestling. She also enjoyed family get-togethers where everyone loved her snicker salad.
Survivors of the family include her husband, Daniel of Harvard; children, Nate Schumm of Harvard, Kayla (Brian) Waterman of North Loup, Codey Noack of Harvard, Scott (Carly) Noack of Sutton; grandchildren: Lettie, Maximus, Nasya Waterman, Brynlee, and Millie Noack; siblings: Vicky Todd, Charlotte Thole, LaVeta Critser, Julie (Orin) Johnson, Darrel Schumm, Melissa Schumm; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Paul Schumm, and sister, Sharon Hart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.