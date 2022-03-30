Hastings, Nebraska, resident Diane “Dee” Crawford, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial.
A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dee was born March 6, 1957, in Schuyler, NE, to Richard and Patricia Ann (Stack) Longwith.
She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1975. Dee married Gary Crawford. They later divorced.
She worked as a general laborer with a box manufacturing company. Dee enjoyed spending her time playing piano, crocheting afghans, and doing crossword puzzles.
Dee was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Rachel and Michael Glasscock of Hastings; grandsons, Mathew Glasscock of Hastings, Loki Hays of Hastings, Liam Friend of Hastings, Wyland Friend of Hastings; father and spouse, Richard and Ila D. Longwith of Hastings; brother and spouse, Richard and Linda Longwith of Kansas City, MO; sisters and spouses, Cheryl and Mark Creglow of Cape Coral, FL, Pamela and Philip Hopkins of Haines City, FL, Lori Fayle of Haines City, FL; and numerous nieces & nephews.
